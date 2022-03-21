Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PRGO opened at $38.26 on Monday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.