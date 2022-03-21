Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) to report $21.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $37.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 527.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $42.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.