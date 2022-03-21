Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Aeva Technologies reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

