Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nuvectis Pharma.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $53,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NVCT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.83. 157,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,317. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. Nuvectis Pharma Inc is based in Fort Lee, NJ.

