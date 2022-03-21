Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

