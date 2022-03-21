Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Fortive posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

