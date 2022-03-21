Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will report $3.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 million and the lowest is $3.23 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 218.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 196.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,508. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

