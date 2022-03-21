Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $139.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.50 million and the highest is $140.48 million. Progress Software posted sales of $131.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $609.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.90 million to $610.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $641.38 million, with estimates ranging from $640.66 million to $642.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Progress Software stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,638. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

