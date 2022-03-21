Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $23.37 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

