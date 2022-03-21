Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.61. 61,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

