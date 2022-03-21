Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,305 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Xylem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.66. 1,643,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,270. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

