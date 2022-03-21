Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Get Xometry alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Xometry has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 184.87% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. Equities analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $123,381.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xometry (XMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.