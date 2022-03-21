X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XFOR. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $41.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.