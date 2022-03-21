Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Peer Perform” Rating for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reissued by Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $50.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,273,342. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

