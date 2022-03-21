WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $262.57 million and approximately $186.04 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.31 or 0.07019143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.37 or 0.99978260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041155 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,855,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

