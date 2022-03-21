Windsor Group LTD Makes New $504,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

