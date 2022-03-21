Windsor Group LTD Makes New $204,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

