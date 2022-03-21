Windsor Group LTD Invests $240,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,254,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

