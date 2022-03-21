Windsor Group LTD Has $1.84 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PEP opened at $162.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

