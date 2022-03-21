Windsor Group LTD Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $179.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

