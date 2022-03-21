Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.70.

Shares of WSM opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.26. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $108,043,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

