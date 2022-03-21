Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $164.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.26.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

