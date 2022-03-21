Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Visa comprises 0.6% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $219.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.53. The company has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

