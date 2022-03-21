Whittier Trust Co. Sells 160 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Edison International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 375,474 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

