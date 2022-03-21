Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 525.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $391.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.19 and a 200-day moving average of $381.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.