Whittier Trust Co. Has $235,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $93.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

