Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX opened at $173.29 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,329.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.45.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.