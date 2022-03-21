Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $96.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.43 and a 12 month high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

