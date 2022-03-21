Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:EHI opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

