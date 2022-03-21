Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:EHI opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.