Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Welltower posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $92.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.56. Welltower has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.