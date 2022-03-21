Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) to “Overweight”

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Associated Banc by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Associated Banc by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 193,738 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

