Wells Fargo & Company Trims Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price to $238.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WTW stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.53. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.