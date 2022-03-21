Wells Fargo & Company Trims Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price to $238.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of WTW stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.53. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87.
In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.
