Well Done LLC Invests $259,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.32. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,130. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.99.

