Well Done LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $216.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,200. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.53. The company has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

