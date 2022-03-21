Well Done LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.