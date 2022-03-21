Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 21.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 76.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

Comerica stock opened at $94.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

