Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 563 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $311.66 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $264.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

