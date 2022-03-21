Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 12,151 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.