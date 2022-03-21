Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 18,100 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after buying an additional 252,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 182,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,099,000 after purchasing an additional 181,612 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

