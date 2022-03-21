Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after purchasing an additional 931,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

