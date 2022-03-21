Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after buying an additional 157,838 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $90.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $93.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

