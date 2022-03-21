Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.