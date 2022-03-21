Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT opened at $75.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

