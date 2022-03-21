Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 4,920 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,491,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $147.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

