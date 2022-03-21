Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after buying an additional 721,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,692,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after buying an additional 66,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after buying an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 202,485 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

