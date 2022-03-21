Waterdrop (WDH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WDH opened at $1.36 on Monday. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

