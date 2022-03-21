W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $501.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.08 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.74 and its 200 day moving average is $470.24.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

