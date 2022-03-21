Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.35, a P/E/G ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.04.

Vocera Communications ( NYSE:VCRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 107,911.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

