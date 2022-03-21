Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average of $164.10.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

