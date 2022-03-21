Vitae (VITAE) Market Cap Tops $6.84 Million

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.56 or 0.99739723 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.